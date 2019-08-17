Please join in welcoming Dr. Kira Bowhay to Bluffs Chiropractic Clinic.
Dr. Bowhay graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 2011 and completed her undergraduate course work at Eastern Wyoming College in 2013. She then enrolled in Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington, Minnesota, where she obtained her Doctorate of Chiropractic. Since obtaining her Nebraska chiropractic license she has returned to Scottsbluff and established her practice at Bluffs Chiropractic Clinic. Bluffs Chiropractic Clinic is a family owned business owned by Dr. Mary Beth Wheeler and late Dr. Brook Bowhay.
Dr. Bowhay enjoys treating patients of all ages and backgrounds, including infants, as well as student athletes at Western Nebraska Community College. Additionally, she brings a new facet to Bluffs Chiropractic Clinic in her animal chiropractic practice. She is ecstatic to be back in the Platte Valley Community and looks forward to serving patients of all shapes and sizes. Bluffs Chiropractic takes most insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid and offers same-day appointments.