Editorial cartoon for 03-28

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TONIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS GENERALLY 2 TO 4 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS UP TO 6 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...MAINLY ALONG THE INTERSTATE 80 CORRIDOR BETWEEN CHEYENNE AND SIDNEY, ESPECIALLY ALONG THE CHEYENNE RIDGE. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM MDT FRIDAY UNTIL 9 AM MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL MAY BE DIFFICULT DUE TO ICY, SNOW COVERED ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&