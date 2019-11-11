EDITORIAL NU’s next president will have a full plate of responsibilities

Weather Alert

...IMPACTFUL WINTER WEATHER EXPECTED THIS EVENING THROUGH EARLY MONDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE ALONG THE PINE RIDGE. ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING UP TO 25 MPH WILL CREATE PATCHY BLOWING SNOW. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL WYOMING AND THE ENTIRE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * WHEN...THROUGH 6 AM MST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS FROM LIGHT SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS. VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED IN FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&