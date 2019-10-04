Emmett Clark 10-5

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SCOTTS BLUFF...NORTHWESTERN BANNER...SOUTHERN SIOUX AND SOUTHEASTERN GOSHEN COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM MDT... AT 740 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES NORTHWEST OF MORRILL TO NEAR LA GRANGE. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 50 TO 55 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SCOTTSBLUFF, GERING, MITCHELL, TERRYTOWN, MORRILL, LA GRANGE, LYMAN, STEGALL, SCOTTS BLUFF NATIONAL MONUMENT, HUBBARD HILL, SCOTTSBLUFF AIRPORT, LAKE ALICE AND HENRY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&