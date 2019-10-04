Emmett Clark 10-5

PHOTO
Emmett E. Clark, age 89, of Sidney, NE passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 in St. Charles, MO. His funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Light Memorial Presbyterian Church with Reverend Mary Jo Dean officiating. Burial will be held in the Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Sunday from 4-6:00 P.M. with family present at that time. Memorials may be made in Emmett’s name to Light Memorial Presbyterian Church. You may view Emmett’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel and Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Emmett’s care and funeral arrangements.
Emmett was born in Allensville, KY on December 17, 1929 to Ernest and Beulah (Jones) Clark. He was born the youngest of ten children. He was raised on a farm in Kentucky before moving to Illinois. He began his career in the automobile business in Edwardsville, IL. Soon after, he began his employment with General Motors Corporation. In 1970, he decided to start a career in Sidney, NE as co-owner of Kokjer-Clark Motors. He continued this career as an automobile dealer until he retired. Emmett enjoyed his work with the automobile business and working within the community to help Sidney prosper. At one time, he worked with the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s assisting as a deputy. He always enjoyed riding horses and helping with ranch work as well as participating in activities related to the Lodgepole Valley Saddle Club. Emmett was a Master Mason and has been a member of the Masons for over sixty years.
Emmett is survived by his daughters Marsha Clark of Omaha, Cynthia Payne and husband Ron of Sidney, Brenda Daigger and husband Dean of O’Fallon, MO; (7) grandchildren, (19) great-grandchildren, and (2) great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Shirley Ann Clark, and his grandson John Clark Brooks.
