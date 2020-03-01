Evaluating and valuing manure
Considering the stink of manure
By Kevin J. Fink
Star-Herald
The stink of manure is whether it’s beneficial or detrimental, positive or negative? Does manure pollute or enhance? Is manure an asset or liability? These questions represent conflicting sides of the manure issue. “Stories about manure often illustrate two opposing sentiments. Is manure a ‘waste’ that pollutes our water resources and creates undesirable nuisances for communities? Or is manure a ‘resource’ that reduces the demand for importing greenhouse gas intensive inorganic fertilizers and improves the health of our soils?” Nebraska Extension biological systems engineer Dr. Rick Koelsch said.
Evaluating manure as an asset or liability centers on management practices. “Good manure management practices can turn manure into a beneficial, enhancing product,” Nebraska Extension biological systems engineers Amy Schmidt said. Manure management involves several important things – manure analysis, soil analysis, and matching the nutrient content of both manure and soil to the nutrient need of the crop being grown. Producers must consider what Schmidt calls the “Four Rs,” – Right amount of manure, Right timing of application, Right source of manure, and Right placement of manure.”
Practicing these Four Rs, or basic principles of responsible manure management, assures responsible manure usage. It helps meet EPA restrictions and requirements, benefits the soil, optimizes usage, protects nearby water bodies, and even respects neighbors who may be impacted by manure odors, Schmidt expressed.
Using livestock manure to fertilize crops and improve soil is nature’s original recycling program, Schmidt said. She shares several things to do and don’t do regarding application of manure. Do manage your nutrients, as animal manure contains many valuable nutrients including nitrogen, phosphorous, sulfur and zinc. Don’t over-apply; applying more nutrients than crops need is wasteful and reduces manure value.
Do protect water; use grass buffers along waterways. Contain runoff from production areas and manure stockpiles. Don’t apply manure before rain; apply manure when precipitation is not forecast for a day or more to significantly decrease runoff. Do target soil needing P; solid and slurry manures tend to be high in phosphorous. The most value is gained when these are applied to fields where phosphorous is needed. Don’t starve your soil; manure provides organism and organic matter than improve soil properties and nutrient cycling.
Do make manure number one; recycle locally available manure nutrients before importing outside nutrients. Don’t ignore neighbors; manage manure to minimize odors. Not everyone thinks manure smells like money.
Do conserve nitrogen; lost nitrogen is lost value. Injecting and incorporating manure helps keep nitrogen where it is needed – in the soil. Don’t guess on rates; applying more nutrients than crops need is wasteful and can cause environmental contamination…and a thinner wallet. Do be aware of the nutrient cycle – animal to manure to soil to plant to feed. Following these and other manure management principles helps to transform manure from waste to worth.
Schmidt is of one of many UNL researchers, including Rick Koelsch, on what’s called the “Manure Team.” This animal manure management (AMM) team studies and addresses manure feedlot and land application, manure nutrient management, manure impact on water quality, record keeping, manure value, responsible manure management and handling, manure impact on soil health and improvement, and other things related to good manure management. Team project partners include two researchers from UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center – Jeff Bradshaw and Bijesh Mahrjan.
What is manure? Manure is an organic material used to fertilize land. “Manure is excrement, especially of animals, or other refuse used as fertilizer,” Dictionary.com. Applying, or spreading, manure to land as a fertilizer is called “manuring.” Muck like mulching grass to help fertilize a lawn, manuring covers farm ground with soil-enriching nutrients. “Manure as a nutrient source can be a substitute for purchased fertilizers,” Koelsch said.
What is the most important thing when considering to spread manure?
Koelsch summarizes manure management with these principles. First, always consider what a field needs and the agronomic content of the manure to be applied; match the manure and the field. Second, value manure from a soil health and quality perspective; organic material in manure should be considered high value to fields that need it. Third, treat manure as a resource to be managed, not a waste to be disposed of. Practicing good manure management prevents the problems of the past caused by improper handling and management of manure.
Schmidt encourages producers to recycle animal waste using a humorous photo of several farm animals with this caption: “We recycle. Do you?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.