F&R Jack's Insights - May 2020::1

NEWS RELEASE – FOR RELEASE April 29, 2020
Contact: Dave Ostdiek, communications specialist, 308-632-1252
Jack’s Insights – May 2020
By Jack Whittier, UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center
I recently heard a story about handling adversity in an audio talk I listened to on my morning walk. I felt the story has application to the circumstances we have been dealing with due to the pandemic that has beset us. Here’s the story:
“An old cowboy said he had learned life’s most important lessons from Hereford cows. All his life he had worked cattle ranches where winter storms took a heavy toll among the herds. Freezing rains whipped across the prairies. Howling, bitter winds piled snow into enormous drifts. Temperatures might drop quickly to below zero degrees. Flying ice cut into the flesh. In this maelstrom of nature’s violence most cattle would turn their backs to the ice blasts and slowly drift downwind, mile upon mile. Finally, intercepted by a boundary fence, they would pile up against the barrier and die by the scores.
But the Herefords acted differently. Cattle of this breed would instinctively head into the windward end of the range. There they would stand shoulder-to-shoulder facing the storm’s blast, heads down against its onslaught.
‘You always found the Herefords alive and well,’ said the cowboy. ‘I guess it’s the greatest lesson I ever learned on the prairies—just face life’s storms.’”
My family raised Hereford cows when I was growing up, and I remember watching them behave as noted in the story during a blizzard. I will admit it has been difficult for me to face the storm brought on by the corona virus pandemic. Being confined to home and sitting through hour after hour of zoom meetings has been a challenge over the past month and a half. However, reflecting on the image of a group of Hereford cows, heads down, shoulder to shoulder, slowing moving forward in the face of the storm’s adversity is real to me, and has been helpful. We will get through this if we keep moving forward into our challenges.
I will report that for the most part, the research efforts at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center have been able to continue. Policies and practices have been implemented to assure conformance to personal distancing, sanitation and good hygiene so that our workers and scientists remain safe. It has been necessary to scale back on a few areas of work, but for the most part, field and animal work has proceeded well. One of the fortunate aspects of agriculture in this part of the world is that it occurs in wide-open spaces, which limits risk of disease transmission.
On the extension education side of things at the Center, in-person meetings have been cancelled according to protocols outlined by governmental and health authorities. However, connections and learning have continued through the use of the marvelous technologies we have at hand in our day. Texts, emails, and internet connections have enabled communications at a level we could not have imagined 25 years ago. Our society has certainly been preparing, perhaps unknowingly, for the current “shelter in place” circumstances.
I will also say that it has been nice to have more time to read, write and have less rush in my life. Robynn and I have enjoyed time for afternoon walks, enjoying the spring weather these past few weeks. I hope those who read this column can also reflect on a less-rushed opportunity with family members and personal time.
The speaker who told the story about the cows above, Dallin H. Oaks, went on to say, “Similarly, if we face up to our individual adversities or hardships, they can become sources of blessings to their apparent victims. God will not give us adversities we cannot handle, and he will bless us richly for patiently doing the best we can in the circumstances.”
Like the cows noted in the story above, I encourage us all to face our challenges and life’s storms head-on and move forward rather than turning our backs on problems and drifting into the corner where progress stops. Have a good month – and stay negative (from COVID-19, that is).
