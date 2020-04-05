F&R Photo brief

Walt Bones, a fourth generation cattle rancher of Bones Hereford Ranch, poses for a portrait on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Parker, S.D. Cattle producers, like Bones, are currently experiencing a market fallout due to the coronavirus. Bones has lost around $400 per cow. "People are scared to go out and buy a steak," Bones said. "With all this uncertainty, where's our demand going to come from now." (Abigail Dollins/The Argus Leader via AP)