Savoring the beef
Nebraska is the ‘Beef State’ for good reason
By Kevin J. Fink
Star-Herald
May is Nebraska Beef Month, a time to celebrate and highlight the impact of beef and the beef community in the state.
“Nebraska is the Beef State for many reasons,” Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association President Ken Herz wrote in a recent press release. “For starters, the product we produce is second to none, the economic impact that the beef industry has on our state is insurmountable and last, the people working in this industry are some of the hardest working most resilient people I have ever met.”
Nebraska beef numbers and markets
Nebraska has a lot of cattle, far more cattle than people.
“There is a total of about 6.8 million cattle in Nebraska, which ranks it second in the nation behind Texas,” UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center specialist Karla Wilke said. “However, with number of cattle on feed, Nebraska and Texas vie for the number one spot in the nation. We call Nebraska ‘The Beef State,’ and it really is. Our state population is only 1.8 million.”
The whooping size of Nebraska’s beef production has many implications for the state, and world. These numerous implications center on two primary things:
“First, beef production is our state’s economy. Our economy is tied to agriculture,” Wilke said. “Second, we are a provider of beef for other states, including the world, especially Asian countries.”
Nebraska beef helps feed us and the world, most consumers live outside the United States.
“Ninety to ninety-five percent of consumers live outside the United States,” UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center economist Jessica Groskopf said.
To reach these foreign consumer markets, some Nebraska beef is exported, in turn, some beef is imported. This export/import cycle is needed to assure food security for American consumers.
“We are a net exporter — the value of the exports is higher than the value of the imports. We export some cuts that are of higher value on a beef carcass and import hamburger which is typically valued lower than a steak. This allows us to provide an affordable product (hamburger) for consumers in the United States,” Wilke said. “Net exports provide food security — food on the shelf. This system is needed to provide food security to our nation.”
Nebraska beef counties and considerations
All Nebraska counties produce beef, three are the largest cow counties in the nation. This speaks volumes regarding the importance and place of Nebraska beef production.
“For cow-calf country, the top three counties in the state for producing mama cows in the whole United States are Cherry, Custer and Holt, respectively,” Wilke said. “Cherry County is the nation’s number one cow county.”
Cow country and corn and grass country go together. Cattle must be fed. It takes a lot of feed to grow 6.8 million head of cattle.
“There are 24 million acres of pasture in Nebraska, and 40% of the corn grown in Nebraska is fed to cattle on finishing diets. Our corn producers and cattle producers are very connected,” Wilke said. “Cattle eat, digest and process this grass and corn into beef that we can digest and enjoy.”
Cattle can eat more than grass or corn. Their digestive system allows them to ingest and process many things, converting it into beef.
“Cattle are phenomenal and efficient animals that can make use of by-products or waste products, like distillers grains, citrus pulp, beet pulp, soy hulls, cottonseed hulls, expired bakery products, rotten sugar beets, field peas that don’t make human consumption standards, and other things,” Wilke said. “Cattle can utilize things that would otherwise end up in a landfill or be wasted. Cattle do a lot for the environment and the state of Nebraska.”
Nebraska beef system and safety
Some beef consumers may wonder about the beef supply system, mostly the safety of the products on the shelves, especially imported beef.
“We have one of the most abundant, affordable and safe food supply systems in the world,” Nebraska Beef Council Director of Marketing Adam Wegner said. “America’s food supply system is the best in the world.”
This food supply system has one primary, common goal — safety. Great measures are taken to assure that American consumers buy and consume safe products.
“We have a safe beef supply system with segments all working with the same goal in mind — to provide a safe, nutritious and enjoyable product for the consumer,” Wegner said.
Consumers can be confident that beef in U.S. retail markets is safe to consume. The beef we purchase at a grocery store has passed the many safety measures and regulations put in place to assure us of a safe product.
“Consumers need to know that beef is a healthy, nutritious and safe product,” Wilke said. “We have a lot of safety measures in place from the cow-calf level to the packer level. Our food supply is abundant and safe.”
There are many links in the food supply chain, and each focus on safety. Each part of the chain and the chain itself is safety oriented and committed.
“Beef safety starts back on the farm or ranch. From the Beef Quality Assurance Program that all producers go through to understanding proper animal handling and husbandry techniques to proper administration of medicines if an animal gets sick to all kinds of oversights and regulations that happen at processing facilities, consumers can be confident that what they eat is safe, including imported beef,” Wegner said.
Imported beef is regulated the same as that processed here in the states.
“Imported beef is safe. ... There are several layers of inspection,” he said.
Nebraska beef nutritional value and celebratory dynamic
Beef contains a lot of good things, and is often the go-to meat when celebrating something.
“Beef is a perfect food from a nutrition standpoint; it’s a high-quality protein that can provide over 10 essential vitamins and nutrients in just one serving,” Wegner said. “From a value point, if you choose to eat just one or two things, certainly beef is a great option to get all those nutrients your body needs daily. You cannot find a more complete protein than beef.”
Even a small serving of beef contains a lot of nutrition.
“Beef provides zinc and iron, protein and B vitamins. A three-ounce serving of beef provides 10 essential nutrients in only a 150-calorie package. Beef gives you all these nutrients without overloading you on calories. Of course, for most Nebraskans a three-ounce serving is a small serving because we’re well aware we’re the Beef State,” Wilke said.
Nebraska beef isn’t just safe, nutritional and abundant, it’s also pleasing to eat. Beef is savory, wholesome and good. Eating beef is an experience.
“Anytime you’re having a celebration, you don’t talk about going out and having a chicken dinner, but a steak dinner,” Wegner said. “People eat not just to intake protein, but because of enjoyment. When given a choice, consumers number one answer for choosing beef is: taste and eating experience. Celebrate Beef Month by enjoying a great beef meal.”
There are many ways to celebrate Nebraska Beef Month. Wegner also suggests being thankful by showing appreciation to those in the beef industry.
“I hope people take the opportunity to appreciate the meal they have on their plate and the role Nebraska beef producers play in the beef industry here and globally,” Wegner said. “We need to think beyond the ranch gate, a big system that begins at the ranch and moves out to the world.
“If you know someone who raises beef or works in the supply chain of the beef system, like a packer employee or cook at a restaurant or retail beef counter workers, tell them ‘thank you’ for what they do.”
