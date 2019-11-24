Sometimes it’s a good idea to mix things up a little — that was the message J. Benton Glaze Jr. shared during his presentation at the Range Beef Cattle Symposium on Nov. 20.
Glaze, an extension beef cattle specialist in the Department of Animal and Veterinary Science at the University of Idaho, told that despite crossbreeding becoming more popular in the beef industry, many operations aren’t reaping the benefits.
Glaze pointed to a Beef Magazine Survey from 2014, which showed that 38 percent of producers characterized their cowherds as being crossbred, up from 35 percent in 2010.
According to Glaze, implementing a crossbreeding program can have big benefits for producers.
One of the most documented benefits is Heterosis, he said. Heterosis is the performance advantage of crossbreds compared to the average of straightbreds.
This improved performance can only happen in crossbreeds, said Glaze.
“The level of heterosis is determined by the degree of genetic differences between those breeds,” Glaze said.
Often, producers try to look for animals that are of a similar breed to those already in the herd to make things more uniform.
“As those breeds are genetically similar, we’re going to decrease the heterosis,” Glaze said. “To get the maximum heterosis ... we want to make sure there are differences between those breeds and they are genetically dissimilar.”
Another thing to consider is breed complementarity, which is the combination of breeds that excel in different characteristics.
No breed is the best at everything, Glaze said, so it’s important to identify the traits you need for your herd and choose your cattle accordingly.
He gave the example of breeding Continental breeds of beef cattle, which excel in beef yield, with British breeds of beef cattle, which excel in marbling. Generally, he said, this would result in offspring that has optimal levels of both beef yield and quality.
To figure out which breed is best, Glaze recommends taking a look at production and marketing objectives. Determine the desired level of performance, figure out a source of replacements and make sure there is a market for the calves that will result from crossbreeding.
Additionally, keep in mind the resources that will be necessary to build a crossbred herd. Match the cows to your environment, Glaze said.
Implementing new processes and taking advantage of technology, such as a fixed-time artificial insemination program, will help crossbreeding be more successful, he said.
When considering crossbreeding, it is important to remember that every operation is different.
“We need to pick a system that works for you and your situation,” said Glaze.
