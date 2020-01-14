If cutlines show “the cause is still under investigation” delete that.
FIREFIGHTERS
Garage destroyed in fire
By Jeff Van Patten
Star-Herald
At least $30,000 in damages are estimated to have been caused to a garage and its contents as the result of an electrical fire Sunday.
Firefighters with the Minatare-Melbeta Fire Department were called out at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday with a report of a garage fully engulfed in flames on Clemans Road. Firefighters with Scottsbluff Rural Fire responded also, providing mutual aid.
Minatare-Melbeta Fire Chief Brian Lore told the Star-Herald that 12 firefighters battled the fire, six from Minatare-Melbeta and six from Scottsbluff Rural Fire. They fought the fire with two engines and three tankers.
Firefighters knocked down the fire in about 15 minutes of their arrival. It was completely extinguished about 6:30 a.m.
He said the cause of the fire has been attributed to an electrical outlet that had shorted out.
The fire caused $15,000 in damage to contents of the garage, and the building will cost around $20,000 to $25,000 to replace, Lore said.
