Free Diabetes Expo to be held Nov. 8 at Regional West
SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West Diabetes Care Center will be hosting a free diabetes expo on Friday, Nov. 8 in recognition of National Diabetes Awareness Month. The event is open to the public and will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. in Regional West’s Education Center (Main Hospital).
The diabetes expo is a free educational seminar for those with diabetes and pre-diabetes, their family and friends. The staff of the Diabetes Care Center and diabetes care product vendors will provide the latest information on diabetes products, treatment, food planning, and more.
For more information about the diabetes expo, please visit the Regional West Facebook page or contact the Diabetes Care Center at 308-630-3700
