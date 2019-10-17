GC Softball Wrapup 10-17

Gering softball comes one win short of trip to state
Concludes season with a record-breaking year
By Mark Rein
Gering Courier
CRETE נThe Gering softball team capped off it’s season with a top 16 finish in the state and came within one game of making the Nebraska State Tournament.
The Bulldogs, who finished the season at 21-12, had many highlights to a season that saw record-breaking efforts.
Ashland Todd, one of many sophomores on the team who batted .261 with an early-season home run, said the season went great despite falling in the Class B-3 district final in three games third-seeded Crete.
“Overall, I personally think that we had a great season,” Todd said. “There are some things that I wish we would have accomplished as a team, but overall I’m okay with our outcome.”
Calista Muhr, the senior starting shortstop who batted .325 on the year with four doubles and a home run, echoed Todd.
“Where do I even start. We all have had an amazing season, especially us seniors,” Muhr said. “I don’t remember ever having so much fun on a team like I have this year. We all got to know each other and avoid any potential drama with each other and just formed a family together which pushed us to the winning/positive mindset.”
Muhr said they broke some records along the way, too.
“There were a few records we broke this season. Our pitcher Maddy Wiese broke the strikeout record, Kiana broke the single person home run record by two, and we broke the team home run record extremely early in the season. Our coach thinks that we broke the win record for a single season.”
Gering’s offense was special this season as the team pounded the ball over the fence a record number of times. Gering had 26 home runs from the starting crew, including a record number from Kiana Island, who broke the single season home run record with nine. Hannah Maddy Wiese also blasted seven, while Brylee Dean had five.
“As a team, we broke a few records,” Todd said. “We broke the most home runs as a team early in the year. Kiana Island also broke the most personal home run record. Maddie Wiese broke the most strikeout records in a game. I think as a team, we accomplished a lot this year.”
The home run hitting was definitely at its peak in game one of their game with Crete. The Bulldogs opened the district final with an offense that saw the Dawgs slam four home runs enroute to the 6-1 win. Island had the hot bat in the first game, blasting two home runs, one in the third and one in the seventh.
Also lifting the ball over the outfield fence were Dean with a 2-run shot in the third and Wiese with a solo dinger in the seventh.
Muhr said her team was fired up in the first game. Muhr said they didn’t play badly in the second and third games either, but just couldn’t find an answer to Crete’s offense.
“We played extremely well together today in all of the games,” she said. “We didn’t allow much to get in our heads when we messed up, which really helped us sustain the win in the first game. I think our energy in the first game was very intense but then, the last two games, we kind of laid back and you could tell we went all out the first game.”
The first game saw Wiese, Dean, and Island all finish with two hits each. Island had three RBIs, while Dean had two.
After the first game win, Gering needed just one win to earn a berth to the state tournament this week in Hastings. It would have been the first time the Bulldogs would have been at state since 2002. Crete, however, had other ideas, coming back with a 13-0 win in game two and then earning the if-necessary game victory 11-0.
The second and third games were different stories offensively for the Bulldogs. The second contest saw Crete outhit Gering 10-3 and put the game away with a 9-run third inning.
Gering managed just three hits in the contest from Dean, Muhr, and Todd.
Crete outhit Gering 10-3 in the final contest. Gering’s hits came from Wiese, Muhr, and Kelsey Bohnsack.
Even with the district final loss, Gering’s 21-win season had many highlights and nothing the team needs to hang their heads about.
“Some of our highlights this season were winning the Twin Cities Invite and probably winning sub-districts,” Todd said.
Muhr and Todd are is one of a handful of seniors that played their final games on Saturday. Besides Muhr, others that took off the uniform for the final time as a Bulldog included Island, Hannah Splattstosser, Ashland Todd, Kelsey Bohnsack, Victoria Brady, and Destinee Harden.
Muhr said she, and the other seniors, had a good ride and she will take many memories from this season.
“I was so excited to have had the chance to get into the state tournament. The entire senior group had our eyes on the prize. We were so ready to get the opportunity to make it to state for the first time in forever,” Muhr said. “When we lost, it was pretty heartbreaking, but our spirits are high and we’re ready to take on any other challenges like college softball or anything that we want to do and succeed in in our future.
“I’m definitely going to miss playing with all of the girls. They made everything fun, even losing. i can’t wait to see where they turn up throughout the years.”
Todd, who started in right field this season, said she still hasn’t realized that she played her last high school softball game.
“Being a senior, it hasn’t really hit me yet that I played my last high school game,” she said. “As a Gering softball player, I enjoyed playing for Gering. I only played three years out of the four because my sophomore year I chose to bowl instead of play softball. I really enjoyed playing softball.
“I had so many memories playing. I’ll only give you a few of them but my first one is probably hitting my first varsity homerun. It’s the best memory because my family was there to watch it happen. The next one is catching a fly ball in right field when I thought it was not only over my head but over the fence. Somehow, i still managed to catch it. Last, but not least, the overnight trips and bus rides! Those are the things that you will NEVER get back.”
Todd, who’s sister Kaetlyn was a four-year starter at catcher and who is now in her sophomore year at Concordia, said she just wants to thank everyone that supported Gering softball.
“I want to thank everyone that supported us this season,” she said. “I especially want to thank my family for being my number one supporters, and never giving up on me when I’m not having a good game or even when I don’t get to play and have to keep the book. I’m going to miss all the good times with my teammates. I’ll always be proud to be a Bulldog!”
Game 1
Gering 003 000 3 – 6 8 4
Crete 000 000 1 – 1 2 1
WP – Maddy Wiese.
HR – Brylee Dean, Kiana Island 2, Maddy Wiese.
Game 2
Crete 409 – 13 10 0
Gering 000 – 0 3 2
LP – Maddy Wiese.
Game 3
Gering 000 0—0 3 2
Crete 551 0 – 11 10 0
LP – Brylee Dean.
