By Jerry Purvis
Gering Courier
During their Monday meeting, members of the Gering City Council approved an earlier Planning Commission recommendation to declare about 238 acres along East U Street as blighted and substandard. The area is north and east of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, east of Seventh Street and west of Lockwood Road.
Gering City Engineer Annie Folck said the term blighted and substandard, although required by state statute, isn’t very accurate and causes a lot of confusion.
“Having an area designated as blighted and substandard is a prerequisite before a developer can take advantage of Tax Increment Financing (TIF),” she said. “The U Street corridor qualified because a majority of the buildings are at least 40 years old.”
In her presentation to the Planning Commission, Folck said the study also documented significant amounts of junk, inoperable vehicles, unkempt properties and abandoned homes.
Plus, there are two defunct industrial sites which are “potentially dangerous to human health because of environmental hazards left behind when the industrial sites went out of service.”
B&T Metals, one of the sites at the south end of Third Street, is currently on the Environmental Protection Agency’s superfund list and is scheduled for cleanup due to high levels of lead in the soil.
“It’s important to remember the goal of designating areas as blighted and substandard is to help provide incentives for people to invest in those areas, which is a good thing for the community” Folck said. “TIF availability makes it more financially feasible for people to invest in redeveloping those areas.”
A part of the U Street corridor is a residential neighborhood. Folck said she needed to assure residents the city was not going to be tearing down buildings. In addition, she told owners the designation would have no effect on their property valuation.
“This isn’t the first or last area that will be designated as blighted and substandard,” she said. “We actually have about a fourth of the city designated that way. It’s not unique to the city.”
A good example of how a blighted and substandard designation works was also approved by council members when they approved a project from Lisa and Troy Weborg.
The Weborgs want to build a hotel adjacent to the Weborg 21 Events Centre. The new hotel will be located at the former Rich’s Wrecking site.
The hotel site is in the 10th Street corridor, which is also designated as blighted and substandard, making it eligible for TIF monies for people to redevelop the area.
“We were able to provide the Weborgs with some of the incentives they need and help encourage people to continue cleaning up these abandoned properties,” Folck said. “That’s ultimately the main goal of the designation.”
She added that Tax Increment Financing is a tool for private property owners. The city isn’t able to use it because the city doesn’t pay taxes.
