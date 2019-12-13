Hastings boys move past Gering

The Hastings boys basketball rode a quick lead for the 74-35 win over Gering on Friday, Dec. 13 in Gering.
Hastings led 10-2 with 3:12 to play in the first period and never looked back.
Kolton Ebbers buried a 3-pointer at the end of the first to pull Gering to within four points.
Gering coach Kyle Cotton said his team had trouble with Hastings height advantage in the contest.
“The are long and athletic and really altered our shots. I thought we didn’t have good enough concentration when we were focusing on the rim.”
Cotton said it was obvious why Hastings is highly touted.
“They’re the second-ranked team for a reason. We competed well the first half. We just couldn’t knock down shots and stay with them.”
Cotton said his team struggled to maintain its focus later in the game.
“In the second half, our intensity level dropped and they picked it up,” he said.
It didn’t help the Bulldogs coming off a hard-fought loss the night before, either, Cotton said.
“We had a tough game last night. Mitchell is a good team. These guys are a good team. If we want to get to where we want to be this is what’s going to happen anyway. We’re going to have to play three games in three days if you want to be good,” Cotton said.
The Gering boys will play its third game in three days on Saturday, Dec. 14 when they face Columbus.
