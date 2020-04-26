GJHS names third quarter honor roll
Honorees for the third quarter Honor Roll at Gering Junior High School:
4.0 GPA
Marlene A. Aguilera
Aphia G. Boyd
Gracyn H. Cheloha
Lauren E. Doll
Kinnzie J. Gannon
Kailar R. Hawley
Trinity L. Hedman
Trevor J. Kinnan
Bodie A. Kumm
Eireson A. Kurth
Marlee J. McKee
Jayla C. Moore
Dawson P. Stricker
Hannah R. Wiedeman
Macey J. Wilcox
3.0-3.9 GPA
Sofia Avitia
Brianna K. Bauer
Reese S. Berger
Aden J. Blanco
Marlysia G. Bookman
Jacelyn A. Brown
Madison S. Budke
Tyler Cape
Jewelz C. Cervantes
Drayvin Clymer
Zachary P. Connot
Rorian Crouch
Regan M. Doll
Jayden A. Dornan
Dawson W. Elsen
Colin J. Ernst
Tyler M. Frady
Boston D. Gable
Dalton L. Gass
Domingo M. Gomez
Madi D. Gould
Jayden B. Hakert
Jonah G. Hastings
Grayson J. Hawley
Chace J. Hergenrader
Isabelle Hernandez
Zalena A. Hernandez
Parrish J. Hernandez
Avah M. Hessler
Hailey M. Joekel
Foster J. John
Bryson E. Johnson
Lukas M. Kadolph
Conrad Kaminski
Rece W. Knight
Jordan L. Knowlton
Luis A. Leal
Noah L. Livermont
Kamry D. Lopez
Kayleigh J. Luna
Carsen D. Mashek
Devlin E. McNees
Anna V. Meier
Dominic I. Mendez
Bobby J. Mendez
Alison Q. Miller
Jaedyn M. Morales
Evangeline F. Mosher
Elliott Mumm
Lucyana E. Munoz
Ashlyn M. Narvais
Carson N. Newberry
Maiya N. Ostlie
Kloee R. Peters
Saydee A. Peterson
Ismael H. Ramirez
Madelyn Rico
Marili Rios
Ezekiel Rodriguez
Gage M. Ruzicka
Sydney A. Schanaman
Ayden W. Schlenker
Emma R. Schneider
Demi M. Seelhoff Ulrich
David J. Sinner
Andrew J. Soule
Emmalee C. Standley
Axton M. Stone
Ella M. Strom
Ashlee M. Swan
Johnathan W. Thompson
Dayton J. Todd
Myah J. Villafranca
Frost J. Wallace
Bridger T. Wallace
