GJHS names third quarter honor roll

Honorees for the third quarter Honor Roll at Gering Junior High School:

4.0 GPA

Marlene A. Aguilera

Aphia G. Boyd

Gracyn H. Cheloha

Lauren E. Doll

Kinnzie J. Gannon

Kailar R. Hawley

Trinity L. Hedman

Trevor J. Kinnan

Bodie A. Kumm

Eireson A. Kurth

Marlee J. McKee

Jayla C. Moore

Dawson P. Stricker

Hannah R. Wiedeman

Macey J. Wilcox

3.0-3.9 GPA

Sofia Avitia

Brianna K. Bauer

Reese S. Berger

Aden J. Blanco

Marlysia G. Bookman

Jacelyn A. Brown

Madison S. Budke

Tyler Cape

Jewelz C. Cervantes

Drayvin Clymer

Zachary P. Connot

Rorian Crouch

Regan M. Doll

Jayden A. Dornan

Dawson W. Elsen

Colin J. Ernst

Tyler M. Frady

Boston D. Gable

Dalton L. Gass

Domingo M. Gomez

Madi D. Gould

Jayden B. Hakert

Jonah G. Hastings

Grayson J. Hawley

Chace J. Hergenrader

Isabelle Hernandez

Zalena A. Hernandez

Parrish J. Hernandez

Avah M. Hessler

Hailey M. Joekel

Foster J. John

Bryson E. Johnson

Lukas M. Kadolph

Conrad Kaminski

Rece W. Knight

Jordan L. Knowlton

Luis A. Leal

Noah L. Livermont

Kamry D. Lopez

Kayleigh J. Luna

Carsen D. Mashek

Devlin E. McNees

Anna V. Meier

Dominic I. Mendez

Bobby J. Mendez

Alison Q. Miller

Jaedyn M. Morales

Evangeline F. Mosher

Elliott Mumm

Lucyana E. Munoz

Ashlyn M. Narvais

Carson N. Newberry

Maiya N. Ostlie

Kloee R. Peters

Saydee A. Peterson

Ismael H. Ramirez

Madelyn Rico

Marili Rios

Ezekiel Rodriguez

Gage M. Ruzicka

Sydney A. Schanaman

Ayden W. Schlenker

Emma R. Schneider

Demi M. Seelhoff Ulrich

David J. Sinner

Andrew J. Soule

Emmalee C. Standley

Axton M. Stone

Ella M. Strom

Ashlee M. Swan

Johnathan W. Thompson

Dayton J. Todd

Myah J. Villafranca

Frost J. Wallace

Bridger T. Wallace

