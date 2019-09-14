Gregory Stromski 9-15

275 words/$140
Gregory Scott Stromski
Gregory Scott Stromski, 60, of Scottsbluff passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his home in Scottsbluff with his family by his side. At his request cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Chaplain Larry Leathermon officiating. Memorials may be given to Regional West Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Greg was born November 28, 1958 to Robert E. and Betty J. (Reiber) Stromski in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He grew up and received his education in Gering, graduating from Gering High School in 1977. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Lynn D. Howie, in 1977. To this union, two daughters were born, Amy and Melissa, which were his pride and joy.
Greg started working at Grey’s Plumbing in 1977, then went to work at Loos Electric Supply for a few years. Lastly, he worked for Kriz Davis Electric for 30 plus years until his retirement in 2016.
In his spare time, Greg loved to fish and hunt and teach his grandkids to fish and hunt. He was also an avid Husker fan.
Greg fought a long, hard battle with metastatic colon and esophageal cancer.
Greg is survived by his wife Lynn, daughters Amy (Gary) Smith and Melissa (Robbie) Main, grandchildren Nicholas and Ashten Smith, and Madison, Blake, and Taylor Main, brothers Mike, Randy, and Gerry Stromski, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Greg was preceded in death by his father Robert Stromski, mother Betty Stromski, in-laws Frank and Myrel Howie, grandparents Joe and Lula Stromski and Carl and Lydia Reiber, and nephew Derek Stromski.
