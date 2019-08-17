The Trails and Rails Museum in Kearney announced that Broc Anderson was promoted to a new year-round position and now holds the title, Community Engagement Director.
Broc is from Alliance, Nebraska and graduated from Alliance High School in 2012. He continued his education at Chadron State College with a bachelor’s in Social Science Education in 2017.
Broc’s duties as the Community Engagement Director include organizing museum events, such as the Christmas Tree Walk, Wagons West Celebration, and the Buffalo County Stampede 1/2 Marathon/10K/5K race, creating rotating displays utilizing both artifacts and the archives, as well as community outreach, promoting the museum to social media, schools, and members of the community.