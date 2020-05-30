Eastern Wyoming College announced the honor rolls for the spring 2020 semester. There were 126 students receiving recognition for achieving high scholastic grades.

The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students that are full-time (12 or more credit hours) and achieve a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must also be full-time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5, but less than 4.0.

Area students named to the honor rolls include:

President’s Honor Roll

Torrington, Wyoming: Colter Adams, Samantha Baumann, Kristen Boalch, Hannah Cline, Laurel Cline, Alicia Demott, Aubrey Demott, Nakalyn Garner, Jordan Hunt, Brooke Paules, Brandon Rein, Shane Roberts, Ashley Schlagel, Abbe Syrovatka, Autumn Zulauf

Alliance: Katelyn Nunes, Cody Shrewsbury

Henry: Jessica Cotant

Mitchell: Frances Plasencio, Anna Robbins

Scottsbluff: Ricardo Morfin

Dean’s Honor Roll

Torrington, Wyoming: Gina Anthony, Aleandra Battleson, Robert Cates, Stetson Griffis Huckfeldt, Joshua Posten, Katie Richardson, Laura Snyder

Alliance: Kaleb Moss

Gering: Tre Patterson

Harrisburg: Jadyn Cross

Hemingford: Lora Wurst

Minatare: Savannah Anderson

Scottsbluff: Briana Enlow

