Roosevelt Public Power District, in cooperation with Basin Electric Power Cooperative and Tri-State Generation and Transmission, presented their annual scholarship awards to dependents of local RPPD customers.
Receiving a $1,000 Basin Electric/Roosevelt Scholarship Grant was Jack Darnell of Scottsbluff High School.
Mitchell High School students Kenna Krahulik and Jacob Trauernicht both received $500 Tri-State G&T/Roosevelt Scholarship Grants.
Roosevelt Scholarship Grants in the amount of $200 each were Mitchell students Teagan Flick, Regan Hadsden, Ansley Hessler, Dalton Mills and Jonathan Pieper. Also receiving the grant were Laura Sherrod of Morrill High School and Anthony Walker of Gering High School.
The $1,000 Roosevelt Employee Grant was presented to Jade Walker of Scottsbluff High School.
Western Nebraska Community College Lineman School Grants of $2,000 were presented to Mitchell students John Thomas and Jacob Hershfeldt.
