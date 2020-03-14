In the February 2020 edition of the Welding Journal publication, the American Welding Society (AWS) recognized long-time Eastern Wyoming College welding instructor Leland Vetter as a Class of 2019 AWS Counselor during FABTECH in Chicago.
AWS Counselors are recognized for “serving the welding community and industry with distinction and organizational leadership that has enhanced the image and impact of the welding industry.”
Vetter was recognized for 35-plus of service to the welding industry and to AWS. He taught specialized weld training for industry at the collegiate level and brought widely known welding classes and programs to the community.
Vetter began teaching at EWC in 1980 and retired in 2014.
