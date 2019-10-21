4-H assistant appointed for Morrill County
in Bridgeport
Extension office.
BRIDGEPORT - Katlyn Rosas has been appointed 4-H assistant and office manager at the Nebraska Extension Office in Bridgeport. Her appointment was announced by Extension Educator Jackie Guzman, unit leader. She began her duties in September.
Rosas will be responsible for implementing programming in 4-H and youth development in Morrill County under the guidance of 4-H Youth Educator Sarah Paisley, including measuring program impact; marketing programs and outcomes; recruiting and training volunteers; and supporting other Extension programming. As office manager, she will staff the Morrill County office, assist clientele, maintain records, and other office duties.
Rosas, of Broadwater, received a bachelor’s degree in elementary and early childhood education from Doane University in 2016, and is currently adding a second major, agribusiness. Her work experience includes as a ranch hand at Loxterkamp Feedlot, LLC, in Broadwater, receptionist for a chiropractic clinic, sales associate, and teacher assistant in Head Start, preschool, and elementary settings. She grew up in Morrill County and attended Broadwater Public School before graduating from Leyton High School.
