CSC awards scholarships
CHADRON — Chadron State College has announced scholarships awarded to students during the Fall 2020 semester.
Cade Payne of Hemingford, received the Elizabeth & Bertha Braddock Scholarship from Chadron State College. Payne is studying Business at
Madison Franklin of Alliance, received the Elizabeth & Bertha Braddock Scholarship from Chadron State College. Franklin is studying Elementary Education at
Trevor Brunner of Scottsbluff, received the Fannie & Howard Franklin Non-Traditional Endowment from Chadron State College. Brunner is studying Psychology at
Kaelyn Riley of Torrington, Wyo. received the Quivey-Bay State Annual Scholarship and the Eagle Excellence Award from Chadron State College. Riley is studying Health Sciences at
