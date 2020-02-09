High Plains Auto Club offers scholarship
SCOTTSBLUFF - Students in Panhandle high schools who are planning to attend college/tech school in the fall after graduating from high school or students currently attending college/tech school will be eligible for a scholarship from the High Plains Auto Club. The student must be pursuing a degree in automotimve related fields, including welding. Scholarships will be for $1,000. Over a one-year period, $500 will be awarded each semester upon the HPAC treasurer receiving a copy of the student’s college enrollment information. Winners may re-apply for a second year.
Interested students may obtain a scholarship form at the High Plains Auto Club website, www.highplainsautoclub.com or from their high school counselor. Scholarship applications are due April 1, 2020. Additional information may be obtained from scholarship chairperson, Ellen Ramig, at ramigrod@charter.com or 308-631-0811.
