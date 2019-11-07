The Scotts Bluff County Offices will be closed on Monday, Nov., 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
The City of Kimball offices, Landfill and Kimball Public Library will be closed Monday, Nov.11 in observance of Veteran’s Day.
The City of Gering offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Residential and Commercial customers normally collected on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, Nov. 12 after commercial and residential customers that are normally collected on Tuesday. Residential customers need to be aware that collection may be later than normal due to the holiday.
