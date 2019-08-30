Irene Geffs 8-31

PHOTO
331 WORDS/$165
Irene Lois Geffs
Irene Lois Geffs passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019 at Heritage Estates, 2325 Lodge drive, Gering, Nebraska. She was born August 4th, 1933 to Fay Hills and Nellie May Evans in Scottsbluff Nebraska. She was the second of three children. She received her education in Scottsbluff schools and graduated from Scottsbluff high school in 1952. She married Harold Cleon Geffs on July 4th, 1953 and to this union two children were born, Thomas Fay and Cheryl Lynn. She was a homemaker and a loving wife and mother. She also worked at the Scottsbluff high school cafeteria until she retired to be a full time caregiver to her husband. She cared for him for 16 years until his passing in 1995. She always had a smile and a kind word for everyone she met.
Irene is survived by her son Thomas Geffs of Scottsbluff and daughter Cheryl (Rod) Adams of Scottsbluff. Grandchildren Jeremy Geffs, Danielle (Adam) Belden, Heather (Tommy) Travnicek, Cory(Ashby)Adams, Kelly (Misty) Adams and 10 great grandchildren and number 11 on the way, Trayton, Trace, Tallee, Kyley, Greylynn, Henry, Jacob, Cassidy, Camryn, and Carter. Her sister in laws, Norma Evans, Doris (Dick) Whyde, Velma (Bill) Bramell, Wilma Parker, Phyllis (Charles ) Baker and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Fay and Nellie Evans, her father in law Homer Geffs and mother in law Allie Price, her brothers Norman Evans and Donald Evans, nephews Stephen Evans, Tim Evans and Joe Willis. Sister in laws Mary Willis and Betty Shaffner, brother in laws Kenneth Willis, Dale Geffs, Rex Geffs, Dean Geffs, Frank Parker.
Her funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the chapel at Heritage Estates and burial will be at Fairview cemetery with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating.
Visitation will be held for family and friends Monday, September 2, 2019 from 5-7 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to Dementia Society of America. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.