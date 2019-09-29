Jean Christensen 10-1

PHOTO
Naomi Jean Christensen, 77 of Gering, passed away at RWMC on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Memorial services will be held Friday October 4th, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 6-7 with the Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3rd, at 7:00p at Gering Memorial Chapel. Memorials may be given to Festival of Hope in Jean’s memory. On-line condolences can be left at www.geringchapel.com.
Jean was born October 22, 1941, in Kimball, Nebraska, to Everett and Ruby Baker. Jean attended grade school in Henry, Nebraska, high school in Torrington, Wyo., and attended college at Eden’s School of Cosmetology and Business in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Jean married Don Christensen, June 16th, 1962. Two daughters, Angie Haun of Kimball, Nebraska and Julie Malsam of Gering, Nebraska were born of this union.
Jean’s faith served her well throughout the years. She taught religious education classes at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering, Nebraska while the girls were young ages. She has served on the Alter society at Christ the King Catholic Church and St. Agnes Catholic Church after transferring to the St. Agnes parish. She served as President of the Alter Society and co-chaired many fall dinners at St. Agnes as well. Jean’s faith remained strong as she fought two bouts of cancer, seven weeks at St. Luke’s in Denver, and this recent battle with pneumonia and weakened/ diseased lungs, her faith never weakened.
Jean took an active part in helping Don as he wrote the book “Coming Home” for the centennial celebration in 2000. She owned her own beauty shop in Mitchell, Nebraska. She will be remembered for her last business adventure with Don as owners of The Pot Shoppe in downtown Scottsbluff retiring in 2008.
Jean was very active in the girl’s school years but focused most of her energy as President of the Band Parents. She was also very active in the community. She was a member of the Downtown Business Association, Scottsbluff/ Gering Chamber of Commerce serving on their board of directors, a proud member of the Red Hatters, and a volunteer at Regional West Medical Center for many years.
Anyone who knew Jean knew she was a very caring person, with a gentle soul. Her best ‘job’ and the one she treasures the most, was being a wonderful wife to Don of 57 years, and mother to Angie and Julie.
She loved to embroider and would be sitting in her chair at home sewing tea towels for customers, family and friends. Every stitch was made with precision and care. Every time there was a Husker game on TV, she would break out her sewing box.
Jean is survived by her husband Don, and daughters Angie Haun and her daughter Katie Watson and Julie Malsam and her children Matt, Nick and Liz, along with many other members of the Christensen / Baker families.
She is preceded in death by her parents, infant brother, Raymond Baker and other members of the Christensen / Baker families.
