Juan Zamora 9-21

PHOTO
361 WORDS/$165
Juan A. “John” Zamora, 91, of Scottsbluff, passed away, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 23, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Father Vince Parsons officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with military honors provided by the Nebraska Army National Guard. Friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with a rosary to follow at 5:00 p.m. The family respectfully requests that memorials in his honor, be given to the Western Nebraska Veterans Home. Online condolences may be made by viewing Juan’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.
John was born November 24, 1927, at Floresville, Texas to Florencio and Paulina (Aguirre) Zamora. He served in the United States Army during World War II. He came to Nebraska in 1957. He married Ruth Huerta in 1959, at Torrington, Wyoming. He was self-employed as a sheep shearer and managed his own crew and worked for independent sheep ranches and feedlots in Idaho, Wyoming and Nebraska. In Nebraska he worked for Jirdons, Diamond B, and Swift. He retired in 1987, and worked part time at St. Agnes Catholic Church as groundskeeper from 1994 to 2002.
He was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church. He enjoyed being part of his grandchildren’s activities and watching the Huskers and Rockies. Prior to McDonald’s closing he enjoyed drinking coffee with friends at Walmart.
Survivors include his daughters, Nita (Rick) Cantril of Scottsbluff, and Laura (Rick) Ernst of Portland, Oregon; stepsons, Jack San Juan of Goshen, Indiana, and Rick (Nancy) San Juan of Golden, Colorado; stepdaughter, Ginny (Gordon) Pensyl of Bangor, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Rick (Evelyn Alonso) Cantril of Omaha, John (Stacy) Cantril of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Catelyn (Paul) Kenney of Lincoln, Robbie Cantril of Omaha, Sara Ernst, and Kyle Ernst both of Portland, Oregon, Jon Vasvari of New York and Jan Vasvari of Pennsylvania; brothers, Domingo (Margarita) Zamora of Levelland, Texas, and Reynaldo (Karen) Zamora of Warrenton, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Ben and Tim Zamora; infant sister, Nicolette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.