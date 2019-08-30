Karen Rupkalvis 8-31

259 words/$140
Karen Ann Rupkalvis
Karen Ann Rupkalvis, 78, of rural Mitchell, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Her Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Gering Memorial Chapel with Pastor Michael Clement officiating. Burial will follow at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance. Memorials may be given in care of the family. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com
Karen was born July 21, 1941 at Highmore, South Dakota to Richard and Olivia (Heckenliable) Mehrer. She attended school, graduating from Onida High School with the Class of 1959. Karen was united in marriage to Larry D. Rupkalvis on September 11, 1960 at Pierre, South Dakota.
After living in North Carolina and Germany while Larry was in the Army, they moved to Scottsbluff and later to Mitchell where they raised their family. Although Karen always worked outside the home, she took the greatest pride in what she did at home for her family. She enjoyed gardening and canning, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and was very proud of their accomplishments.
Karen is survived by her son and daughter-in-law James and Colleen Rupkalvis and their daughters Olivia and Sophia of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Alexandra of Southport, North Carolina; daughter Tami Rupkalvis of Mitchell; brothers Larry Mehrer of Pierre, South Dakota, Michael Mehrer of Ft. Pierre, South Dakota, and Gary “Butch” Mehrer of Beulah, Michigan; nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Larry in 2016, sister Suzan Carroll, and brother Gail Mehrer.