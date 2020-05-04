Gering native has lived a life of baseball
By Mark McCarthy
Gering Courier
As a youngster growing up in Gering, Kip Gross didn’t have all the advantages of counterparts playing in places such as California or Florida, but he didn’t let that keep him from realizing his baseball dreams.
From Gering, Gross went on to pitch on the collegiate level first at Murray State Junior College, then at the University of Nebraska. He was drafted in the fourth round in 1986 by the New York Mets. He was traded along with Randy Myers to the Cincinnati Reds organization in December 1989 for John Franco and minor leaguer Don Brown. He debuted in the Major Leagues with the Reds in April 1990.
In November 1991, Gross was dealt along with outfielder Eric Davis to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitchers Tim Belcher and John Wetteland.
After a four-year stint with the Nippon Ham Fighters in the Japanese Pacific League where he led the league in wins twice, Gross returned to the United States. He agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox. He pitched briefly with the Red Sox in 1999 and the Houston Astros in 2000 before retiring to be able to spend more time with his children. Gross spent time coaching his kids, and recently completed coaching his son through his senior year.
Over six seasons in the Major Leagues, Gross posted a 7-8 record in 73 appearances, including 12 starts, with a 3.90 ERA. Although he wasn’t on the playoff roster, Gross earned a ring and a winning player share when the Reds won the 1990 World Series. In five seasons in Japan, Gross went 55-49 with a 3.60 ERA and nine shutouts among his 39 complete games.
In his 16 seasons of professional baseball, Gross said his second season is the one that stands out most to him. That season, he was in Class A with the St. Lucie (Florida) Mets in the Florida State League playing under manager Clint Hurdle and pitching coach Bob Apodaca. Gross finished the season 13-9 with a 2.62 ERA, but it was the team accomplishment that meant most to him.
“I was one of the top pitchers in the Florida State League,” Gross said. “I knew we had a chance to win that year, so I went into Clint Hurdle’s office probably five times during the year and told him that if the organization was thinking about sending me to AA to tell them that I wanted to stay there to win a championship. We ended up winning the championship, so that was awesome.”
The best year in the Major Leagues for Gross was 1991 when he went 6-4 with a 3.47 ERA in 29 games and threw his only career complete game.
Major League Baseball is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic with talk of even holding all of the games at spring training and minor league parks in selected states. Gross said whether the teams play at all this season will likely come down to how different governors and mayors choose to handle the situation, “But it could happen in Arizona or Florida.”
“If I were an active player today,” Gross said, “I’d be doing the same things I did when I was a player. I would be working out and trying to figure out what I need to do to keep my arm in shape depending on when the season is going to start.”
In 2010, Gross managed the Victoria (British Columbia) Seals of the independent Golden Baseball League, taking over when manager Bret Boone left the team after five games to deal with family issues.
“I wore a lot of hats on that job — manager, GM, pitching coach, traveling secretary,” Gross said. “They folded after that year. Best attendance in the league, but the city was too greedy.”
Gross said he was most influenced by managers Lou Piniella and Mike Scioscia and pitching coach Claude Osteen, but he took something from every one of his managers through his time in the game and now after his playing days.
“Baseball is life,” Gross said. “Failure everywhere, overcome, make an adjustment and figure it out.”
Anything Gross knows now that he wishes he knew back when he was playing or even growing up?
“My god, that list is endless,” he said, “but I wouldn’t change a thing.”
