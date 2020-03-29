Keepin’ Love Alive: Keepin’ Positive
By MARK ANDERSON
Mental health therapist
There’s a story about a man who owned a shoe selling business. He sent two of his salesmen to a third world country to sell shoes. Upon arrival the first called and said “Boss, bad news, no one down here wears shoes.” The second called shortly thereafter and said “Good news, boss, no one down here wears shoes!”
I love this story as it teaches us about the power of perspective, and that in any situation both good and bad exist at the same time. Which we see, of course, depends on which we look for.
Perhaps such has never been truer than in our current situation with COVID-19. Watch any news station and you’re sure to have anxiety in no time as they report the number of infected, the number who have passed, and how quickly the virus is spreading.
Combine this with the number of growing states that are issuing stay at home orders, the number of laid off people, and how many businesses have closed down and you’re sure to feel hopeless and scared in no time.
Unless, of course, you change your view. Sure, places are closed and people aren’t going to work. Kind of sounds like a vacation to me! More families are spending time together, playing games, and cooking meals at home.
Mom’s and dad’s who often work late and kids who often have a lot of homework to do find themselves with less on the to-do list.. So many people are relaxing that Netflix usage is at an all time high.
College students who were missed and lived far away have come home early. Even my daughter, who came to visit from Texas for just a week, has stayed longer as the school where she teaches is closed.
Sure, I’ve gained weight as we’ve made plates and plates of cookies and the YMCA is closed. But I’ve also gained memories.
Memories of fishing with my son more than usual, drawing and doing crafts with my youngest daughter more than usual, and spending more time together, likely for the last time ever.
My kids, like yours, are getting older. My oldest daughter has a job and doesn’t live here anymore. My oldest son is getting married in June and moving out and away to college. My two youngest, who we used to call “the littles” aren’t little at all anymore.
I’m sorry that something as powerful and scary as the coronavirus had to teach us to slow down and get our priorities straight again, but it often takes a powerful lesson when otherwise no one listens.
I have sat in my office too often trying to repair the damage that happens when people have their priorities in the wrong order. Seen the damage that happens when a neglectful dad works too much, or a stressed out wife is so grumpy and overwhelmed she’s unapproachable and unavailable to her needing husband.
While I am sorry for the loss of life this virus has caused, I’m grateful for the opportunity it has given all of us to remember what matters most. To social distance so we can have an excuse not to have other people over. To stay at home because we have nowhere else to go. To worry about our health so we’ll stay healthy.
Happy couples have always known about the importance of keeping sight of the positive, even when things are tough. Especially when things are tough. Holocost survivor Vicktor Frankl stated “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms—to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances.”
A wife who has a husband who works a lot will be thankful that he’s a hard worker. A husband who has a stressed out wife will be thankful she cares enough about the work she does to be stressed.
While happy couples don’t simply accept life as it is, and they always have a high bar of expectation and are always aiming to become better people, they also do it with a positive attitude, keeping sight of the positive.
Sure, the coronavirus is certainly causing disruption in all of our lives. It is causing inconvenience. Yet it’s also causing opportunity. And when it comes down to it, which we see will certainly be much more dependent on which we look for rather than what actually exists.
Now, it’s a beautiful day outside today; much too beautiful to work, but an excellent day to walk the path as a couple or fish together as a family.
Aren’t long weekends the best? Hope everyone stays healthy and happy.
Remember, relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
For more tips on keepin’ love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
