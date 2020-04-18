With my 17 years in the Navy, Acting SecNav Modly gave the most unhinged disgusting display I ever heard from a civilian leader to a command.
In the military you sort of expect civilian politicians to crap on you occasionally; it’s sort of par for the course.
But an unhinged rant attacking freedom of the press (something all military personnel affirm or swear to defend as part of the Constitution), a presidential candidate (which would be a violation of the UCMJ if a sailor did it), whinging about how badly the Acting Secretary was being treated back in Washington while your commanding officer was doing his duty to protect his command and save your lives; all of that was the most shameful display I’ve ever witnessed in my life.
This will not just resonate amongst the officers and crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Those men and women have husbands and wives, children and parents, grandparents and aunts and uncles and friends and neighbours, all of whom will remember just which CinC it was who hired him to assuage his Jupiter-sized ego.
They will remember who saved the lives of their family members and friends.
And every other command across all the Armed Services will know that they could be next for Trump’s wrath, along with their family and friends.
Veteran social media is absolutely livid.
If there is a better way for the GOP to lose the support of just about every active duty person, reservist, or veteran, I can’t think of one.
James Kulacz
Broadwater
