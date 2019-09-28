Larry Robbins 9-29

PHOTO
Larry James Robbins, 68, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Monument Care and Rehab. Per his request, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Monument Care and Rehab with Reverend Seth Leypoldt officiating. Inurnment will be held at the West Lawn Cemetery at a later date. A memorial has been established to Gering United Methodist Church building fund. Online condolences may be left by viewing his obituary at www.dugankramer.com
Larry was born March 1, 1951 in Upland, California to Kenneth and Evelyn (Moore) Robbins. He received his early education in the Upland School District and graduated from Upland High School in 1969.
Larry was a truck driver for Swift trucking company for many years. He drove nationally for a short time but preferred driving locally in Southern California.
Larry was part of the “Jesus Movement” in the late 60’s early 70’s and believed very deeply in Jesus Christ as his Lord. It was very important to him that people understand that he was born again spiritually to a life that was devoted to Christ. Larry loved to sing and while in high school had major parts in musicals that the music department put on. He learned to play the guitar and loved to sing at church and bible studies that he went to.
Larry was a big guy and might have seemed intimidating to some, but when you got to know him found him to be a loving and caring person. He loved children and anytime he saw a child in a store or on a street, he had to talk to them. When his hair turned white he let his beard grow and children believed him to be Santa Claus!
He is survived by his sister Lois Robbins, cousins Janice Moore Chrisman, Tracy Chrisman Rahmig, Rustin, Tegan and Austin Rahmig, Ann Moore, Kevin Moore, Michelle Moore Oetken, A.J. Moore and their spouses and children.
He was preceded in death by his Uncles Francis O. Moore and Donald L. Moore, a cousin James L. Moore, his parents and grandparents Orin and Amy Moore and Alvin and Mora Robbins and an aunt Bonnie Jeanne Robbins.
