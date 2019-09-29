Lela Evans 10-1

PHOTO
Lela (Strong) Evans, 91 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at Heritage Estates.
Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church with Father Mark Selvey officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the church or Regional West Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.
Lela was born on October 12, 1927 in Clay Center, Nebraska to Frank (Essie Johnson) Strong. She graduated from Mitchell High School. On August 11, 1946 she married Charles “Jiggs” Evans, Jr. They had three daughters Marilyn, Charleen and Rita.
On 1953, she started work with Carl Gill at Community Co-op in Mitchell, then to Panhandle Co-op in Scottsbluff. On May 1, 1991 she retired. She also helped farm with her husband Jiggs for many years.
She enjoyed traveling to Arizona and other areas. She was a member of the church, Easter Star and Good Sams. Lela loved to sew, quilt and craftwork.
She is survived by her daughters Marilyn (Curtis) Timm, Charleen (Larry) Collins and Rita (Jim) Peppler; five grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Lela was preceded in death by her husband Jiggs, brothers Lawrence and Lloyd Strong, sister Vernice Strong, parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law.
