‘Jesus Sees Women’ is topic of Lenten study
SCOTTSBLUFF — Women will learn how “Jesus Sees Women” during a weekly study each Tuesday during the Lenten season.
The study began on March 3 and will continue through April 7, 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2102 Ave. A in Scottsbluff.
According to a press release, Jesus broke with the customary treatment of women during his day of ignoring them or reducing them to a lower status in society. He recognized women’s devotion to God and their holy service to family and community.
During this Lenten study, participants will gain new perspectives on first century life, its values and traditions, while discovering a deeper love of Jesus.
For more information, contact Joyce Ferguson, 308-631-7556.
