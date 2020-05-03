As I awaken each day the newspaper has been left at my door I’m rewarded with new columns, old and new puzzles for children and adults and updates of current news. Thanks to all of you and my newspaper carrier.
The Gering Library has kept up their checkout and curb service, which is wonderful. The dollar stores also have a variety of books, cards and items for crafts along with cheerful attitudes and smiles. Thank you.
Passing the high schools made me sad for the graduating seniors. It was a joyful, tearful day for me so many years ago. So congratulations seniors as you make your way into the future. The best and safest journey.
Sharon Randol
Scottsbluff, Nebraska
