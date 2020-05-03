I read many articles in papers and magazines about different topics (mostly political). The more critical they are, the better they seem to feel. That doesn’t mean they’re right.
If God judged that way, we wouldn’t have hope for the future. Hope we can come together for the good of our country and the good of the people.
Mary Semroska
Harrison, Nebraska
