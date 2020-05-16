Kudos to Kerri and Ben Dishman of Fresh Foods in Gering; they are always thinking of the customers.
Yesterday as I entered the store, they had a wash tub with warm water and liquid soap to do a good job of washing your hands entering and exiting the store.
I find this couple always thinking of making their store a better place for the patrons. I think Gering is so lucky to have such a good, honest couple.
God Bless Kerri and Ben.
Thank you,
Vera Strachan
Gering, Nebraska
