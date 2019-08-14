To the Editor:
Once again I find myself writing about this problem.
Wyoming says if your child dies or goes to jail grandparents can step in — this is just not good enough.
Removing grandparents from a child’s life is never for the greater good. It can and will only cause more harm. I want to call attention to this problem.
Our grandchildren are being raised by strangers.
Their behavior is apparent that they are not being taught even basic manners.
Grandparents give grandchildren a safe place to learn and grow.
So, I’m asking all grandparents for you to please post on your Facebook — I support grandparents’ rights for every state. It’s time to stand up and demand our rights.
Grandparents are family members, too.
Karin Morehead
Lyman, Nebraska