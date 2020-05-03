I am writing to the people, county commissioners who are held accountable running for high offices.
I agree with Bruce Armstrong that an offense was committed against Allo. They overpaid you, the county commissioners. You used it and now want to pay what they don’t owe.
Get it right in your hearts. The Judge standeth at the door.
Donna Trout
Gering
