LOOKING BACK Gering City Band for 12-27::1

Weather Alert

...WEEKEND WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT POST-HOLIDAY TRAVEL ACROSS SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. HIGHER LOCALIZED TOTALS OF UP TO A FOOT POSSIBLE ALONG THE PINE RIDGE, CHEYENNE RIDGE, AND WILDCAT HILLS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...MOST OF THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE AND FAR EASTERN WYOMING. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM MST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AND RESULT IN DRIFTING SNOW ON AREA ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&