Loxy Burckhard 9-28

Loxy Ann Burckhard, 75, of Scottsbluff, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at University Hospital in Denver, CO with her brother Joe by her side. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff, NE with Pastor Jeffrey Grams officiating. A second service will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Spearfish, SD. She will be buried in Bison, SD with her parents, grandparents and brother at their family plot. Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church (Scottsbluff) or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (Spearfish). Condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com or www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
Loxy was born December 2nd, 1943 in Bison, SD to Joe Burckhard and Bertha Burckhard (Hoff). She lived in Bison, SD until age 5 when her family moved to Spearfish, SD. There, she attended grade school, graduated from Spearfish High School with the Class of 1962 and attended Black Hills State University where she received her B.S. in Education in 1966.
She married Jim Whitlock in August of 1966 and began her teaching career in Rawlins, WY. Loxy and Jim were blessed with two daughters, Kimberly Ann Cheshier and Sami Jo Webb. Both daughters would expand their family in the years to come with Kim and her husband David welcoming Loxy to grandparenthood with two grandsons, Jesse and Joshua, and Sami and Jason adding two more grandchildren, Abigail and Jhett. After retiring from teaching in 2001, Loxy focused on being a full-time grandma and they were the love of her life!
Loxy left us suddenly and far too soon on September 25th, 2019 but she leaves a legacy of joy, kindness, generosity and she inspired these same qualities in all she met. Loxy lived to serve her family, friends and strangers alike and would light up a room with her smile, warm greetings and occasionally a spontaneous song! Her biggest joy could be seen and felt when she talked about her daughters, Sami and Kim, and their time spent together was what she treasured in life. Her grandchildren were her greatest blessings and she loved being a taxi, classroom-helper and cheerleader. In her own words when speaking of her grandchildren, “They were the joy of my life and I hope that in some way I influenced their lives and that they will remember me as their grandma Loxy who loved them very much!”
Loxy loved cooking for holidays and gatherings that would bring the entire family together. She always looked forward to celebrating her birthday - she loved the cake, singing, balloons, party – and she loved to sing for friends and family on their birthdays…often embarrassing them with a public performance of “Oh Happy Day”! Above all, however, she loved celebrating life.
A big part of her life centered around her faith and love for God. In Scottsbluff, Loxy became active in St. John’s Lutheran church and enjoyed singing in the choir. She could often be heard saying “I know God is with me” through good times and hard times. Many may remember her “Jesus Loves Me” ringtone on her phone. Her faith was unwavering.
Loxy is survived by her daughters, Sami (Jason) Webb and Kim (David) Cheshier; her brother, Joey Burckhard, and sister, Donna (Curt) Grandi; her grandchildren, Jesse (Jessica) Cheshier, Josh Cheshier, Abigail Webb and Jhett Webb; and countless extended family and friends that were a very special part of her life.
Loxy was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Bertha Burckhard and brother Allen Joe Burckhard.
