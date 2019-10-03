Madlyn Fritschie 10-4

PHOTO
229 WORDS/$140
Madlyn Vera Helen Fritschie passed away October 1st, 2019 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska of natural causes. She was born September 19, 1961 at Lutheran Trinity in Kansas City, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm, Friday October 4, 2019 at Christ the King located at 18th & N Street, Gering, Nebraska 69341. Services will be officiated by Father Mike McDonald. Burial will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Gering, Nebraska. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Madlyn Fritschie was born to Larry and Maxy Fritschie. She attended and graduated from Gering High School. Madlyn is preceded in death by her Mother, Maxy Fritschie and her brother, James Fritschie. She is survived by her Father, Larry Fritschie and her sister, Michele Fritschie Stuart, nephews Tyler Stuart, Corey Stuart, Andrew Fritschie, Larry Fritschie, Robert Fritschie; nieces Nicole Baker, Stephanie Fritschie as well as her sister-in-law Beth Fritschie; and numerous great-nephews and nieces.
Madlyn was a lifetime resident of Gering / Scottsbluff. Anyone who knew Madlyn, knows she had an enormous heart that reached out to so many people. She loved animals, loved her family and always tried to help those around her. She proudly sponsored two children, one from Sri Lanka and one in the Philippines. When teased about how she loved to wear bright colors, she replied: Raspberry… Raspberry is my favorite color. Forever, raspberries will always remind us of Madlyn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.