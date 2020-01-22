MAKING A DIFFERENCE
Community members honored
Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce gives out annual awards.
By Kamie Stephen
Star-Herald
Five community members were honored on Tuesday evening during the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce Banquet.
Rising Star — Doug Couse, Western States Bank
The Rising Star Award was presented to Doug Couse for his volunteer work, upbeat attitude and strong work ethic.
Couse, who has lived in the area for four years, grew up in Littleton, Colorado.
He graduated from Columbine High School in 1987 and worked as a bank teller while he took college classes. He met his future wife, Lisa, when she opened an account.
In 1991, he graduated with a degree in finance from the University of Colorado and quickly began moving up the ranks at the bank he worked at, eventually becoming part of the lending department.
In 1992, Doug and Lisa were married and his career continued to propel forward as he was promoted to vice president.
After 12 years, he decided it was time to try his hand at something different and began working with mortgages, eventually expanding into business development.
Although his career kept him busy, Couse found time to give back through his involvement with organizations such as the local chamber and rotary club. This community involvement helped grow the presence (and portfolio) of the bank he was working at.
He was handpicked by a new CEO to become part of a startup special assets group and worked at banks in Lakewood, Platteville, Fort Collins, and Greeley before relocating with his family to Gering in 2016.
In 2018, he graduated from Leadership Scotts Bluff where he was introduced to new friends, community resources and organizations to volunteer with.
He is active in the Lions Club, serving as president in the past, and is a co-chair on the Chamber Ambassador Committee. He is active at Northfield Church and also serves as president-elect for the United Way.
Steph Black, executive director of the United Way of Western Nebraska, said in Couse’s nomination: “He is a pleasure to work with and he is a go-getter with forward thinking especially in the technology realm.”
Couse enjoys spending time with his children, Spencer, 21, and Danielle, 19, as well as target practice, hiking and smoking cigars.
Visionary Super Star — Steph Black, United Way of Western Nebraska
United Way executive director Steph Black was honored with the Visionary Super Star award.
Black was born in Grand Island, the eldest of four. She graduated from Gering High School in 1976 and attended Western Nebraska Junior College, receiving her licensed practical nursing certification in 1978.
She moved to St. Joseph, Arizona, where she worked in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for five years before returning to the Valley.
She managed Gering Municipal Golf Course for eight years, which included all areas of the restaurant business, tournaments, dinner parties and receptions. During this time, she developed and maintained a number of strong relationships with businesses and community members.
In 1991, it was time for another change. She took a position at Cirrus House as the employment coordinator/rehab specialist, supervising and training members in work and social skills that enabled them to re-enter the workforce.
She was a personal advocate and supported rehabilitation goals for employment, housing and education. Her connections were a valuable commodity for both members and employers for over thirteen years.
In 2004, she moved on to the role of project coordinator for the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber. She completed a four year course from the US Chamber called the Institute for Organization Management and coordinated projects and events, in addition to membership recruitment and retention.
In 2011, she stepped into her current role at the United Way and has led very successful campaigns. Her ability to engage volunteers has made it possible for her to build strong teams throughout the region.
In 2014, Black decided to do even more to help the community. In an event separate from the main United Way campaign, she raised $10,800, so 180 volunteers could package 51,500 meals.
The efforts have continued for the last six years. In 2019, $17,000 was raised toward 76,384 meals packaged by 220 volunteers. In total, $80,600 has been raised to provide nearly 368,750 meals to the community.
She’s been involved as a volunteer with a number of organizations including Keep Scottsbluff/Gering Beautiful, Panhandle Partnership, Day of Caring and Project Connect. Her latest venture was leading the Panhandle Coop Ministry.
Through her leadership, a matrix was formed to identify those providing assistance for food insecurity, homelessness prevention, emergency transportation and identifying partnerships.
She enjoys spending time with her husband and her 6-year-old Labradoodle, Riley. In her spare time, she likes to garden.
“She embodies all that United Way is. Her enthusiasm, compassion and heart for helping others was evident the very first board meeting I attended,” Doug Clouse, who works with Black through volunteering for the United Way, said in Black’s nomination. “Her commitment to the organization and the community is unquestionable and it goes far beyond the hours posted on their door. She is a true community hero and we are blessed to have her.”
Trail Blazer Award — Rick and Judy Keller, The Meat Shoppe
Rick and Judy Keller, leaders of the Gering Civic Center, were named the Chamber’s 2019 Trail Blazers.
Both were born in Scottsbluff, each as the oldest sibling. Rick graduated from Gering High School while Judy graduated from Ft. Collins High School. They each attended Nebraska Western College.
Rick worked in various area meat departments including those at Jack and Jill Grocery, Alexanders’ Super Market, Town and County Market and Arby’s.
Judy, too, worked in the grocery industry with positions at Safeway in Fort Collins, Colorado, as well as locally at Jack and Jill Grocery and Safeway.
The Kellers met in 1974 while they were both working at Jack and Jill. A year later, they got married at Calvary Lutheran Church.
The next year, they began their family, having two sons and a daughter. The Kellers were driven, raising their children while working toward becoming entrepreneurs. Rick wanted a store where he could offer a full line of meat products and stock fresh seafood.
In 1983, that dream became a reality with the opening of the Meat Shoppe. In 1991, they opened their first banquet catering services, and were awarded the exclusive catering contract for the Gering Civic Center in 1993. The Meat Shoppe took over as the private contract managers for the Gering Civic Center in 1998, orchestrating every detail and going beyond customer expectations.
They began to seek out new experiences and insights. Rick became an ice sculptor and joined the National Ice Carvers Association.
Judy is constantly trying out new recipes and perfecting their menu, ensuring every detail meets the needs and visions of her customers.
The Gering Civic Center averages more than 60,000 attendees per year. The largest event catered by The Meat Shoppe was the Cattlemen’s Ball in 2014 where they served over 3,500 attendees.
“One would be hard pressed to find anyone in the valley who hasn’t attended an event at the Gering Civic Center and experienced the Keller’s hospitality,” Bev Overman, who nominated the couple for the award, said. “They give their nights and weekends so others can benefit from their excellent food, their attention to detail and their expertise.”
They’re passionate about volunteering and are involved in Gering Convention and Visitors Bureau, Oregon Trail Days, Festival of Hope, Rotary, Calvary Lutheran Church and more. In 2011, the couple was honored with the Gering Convention and Visitors Bureau Volunteer Buddy Award.
“They are outstanding ambassadors for tourism and economic development in our Panhandle,” Overman said.
Distinquished Service — Karen Anderson, Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce
In what was an unexpected turn of events for chamber executive director Karen Anderson, a new award was presented for Distinguished Service. Outgoing board chair Jeff Wolfe joked about going off script before announcing Anderson had won the award.
Anderson was born and raised in the Black Hills of South Dakota and graduated from Watertown Business University. She’s worked in the chamber of commerce industry for nearly 30 years, the majority of them in the valley. She’s involved in a number of community organizations and was honored as Rotarian of the Year in 2012.
Anderson thanked Wolfe for the recognition and said she was honored to do the work that she does. She also thanked everyone in attendance and emphasized how important their support has been to her, the chamber and the community.
