Column by Mark McCarthy
Sometimes you just have to laugh at yourself
Ever have one of those days that is turning out completely perfect - right up until it wasn’t?
Rhonda, my amazing wife, had bought us tickets to see Christian music artist tobyMac in February at the Denver Coliseum. This would be our third time seeing him and his amazing band, and because of where we sat the second time, Rhonda knew exactly the best spot for our tickets this time. She scored. Sixth row, center. Right net to a ramp that comes off the main stage and right where toby likes to stop and sing and interact with the fans. Perfect seats. Tauren Wells, Jordan Feliz, We Are Messengers, Ryan Stevenson and Aaron Cole were scheduled as opening acts. Those with an older knowledge of Christian music may remember tobyMac as one of the members of D.C. Talk along with Michael Tait (now the lead singer for the Newsboys) and Kevin Max (who has 18 solo albums and was lead singer for Audio Adrenaline for a few years). Together, they did the song Jesus Freak - and many others - and wrote a best-selling book called Jesus Freaks.
Our show sold out, and a second night was added, so we were very excited about this event.
We’re both music fans, and have been to several concerts together since we met, all the way from our first, taking in the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds up to our most recent, seeing MercyMe at Red Rocks and for King and Country at the Broomfield (Colo.) events center. We’ve seen shows together at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering and even Mitchell Berean Church among others.
One show that was really good was country artist Blake Shelton at Cheynne Frontier Days, however Rhonda and I will stay out of the “Party Zone” for future events. We learned quickly that we’re too old to be standing for that long in that confined a space. We’ll take a seat somewhere, thank you.
Anyway, back to tobyMac. If you don’t know who he is, I encourage you to check him out on YouTube or any other source you have for music. As reference, tobyMac’s son died of an overdoes a couple of months prior to the concert, so if you watch the video for a song called 21 years, know where his heart was when he wrote and performed that song. We were very much looking forward to being there as toby sang and prayed, using this tour to help him heal after this tragedy.
We planned on heading toward Denver that Saturday, taking our time to get to the show. Rhonda normally works a double shift on Sundays beginning at 6 a.m., so she had taken the day off so we didn’t have to worry about getting home late.
Everything was going along smoothly. We watched grandsons Sufjan and Niko in the morning, then headed south. One of our guilty pleasures is stopping at Scheel’s Sporting Goods in Johnstown, Colo. We don’t generally buy much of anything there, but for whatever reason, this sporting good store makes amazing fudge, and we try to stop every time we’re in the area. So we did. We bought our fudge, thought we’d stop at IHoP to use a gift card we had received for Christmas, then head on into the city for the show.
We’re old school, and like to have momentos, so we’re not e-ticket people. We both like to have the paper ticket in our hands. We had the tickets for months, hanging on a bulletin board above Rhonda’s desk. Being nervous about making sure everything was perfect, a couple of weeks before our trip, Rhonda had put our tickets in her car - you know, just to make sure we didn’t accidentally get out of town without them. When we came out of Scheel’s, I decided to grab them and put them in Rhonda’s jacket pocket - you know, just to make sure we didn’t accidentally get out of the car without them.
You could feel both of us sink as I looked at the tickets, and said, “Oh, honey.” Rhonda looked at me, thinking that somehow something had spilled and ruined the tickets or something such as that. No, this was worse. You see, as I picked up our tickets to make sure we were prepared, I glanced at the date. THE DATE! The date said, Friday, February 21. We both had it in our minds that our tickets were for Saturday, the 22nd. My heart sank when I looked at the date. We both looked at each other and wondered how we had both been thinking wrong for months.
At this point, there wasn’t anything we could do but look at each other. I think it was Rhonda who first laughed about how the people at Friday night’s show had to wonder why these people with REALLY GOOD SEATS never showed up. We joked about looking for the concert on YouTube to see what we missed. We joked about just playing dumb and going to the arena doors with last night’s tickets to see what the people at the gate would say.
In the end, we just went to IHoP and enjoyed our dinner, then gave what was left on our gift card to a young couple with a baby because we knew we wouldn’t be back to an IHoP again for a while, and we remembered being young and needy back in our days. Full disclosure, Rhonda is the one who thinks of things like that to do. She’s a kind and generous soul who always wants for others over herself. She’s a giver, whether she knows you or not.
After IHoP, we headed leisurely toward home. We thought about stopping in Kimball for the Saturday night movie, but we were going to be about 15 minutes late for the show. Ultimately, we opted for a stop for a drink when we got home, then back to the house, likely home before the concert would have even ended. Rhonda’s day off, we spent some time together that we don’t normally get and likely binge-watched something on Netflix. Honestly, I don’t remember what we did that Sunday other than laugh at ourselves. That’s all we could do at that point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.