NO PHOTO
286 WORDS/$140
Michael W. Crass, age 68, of Brookfield, died Monday, October 14, 2019, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.
Graveside services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 12:00 noon at Evergreen Cemetery in DeWitt with Fr. Jerry Kaimann officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield.
Memorials to Mike’s grandchildren (payable to Mandy Natale) may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
Michael Wayne, son of Fred William, Jr. and Dorothy Jean (O’Dell) Crass, was born June 23, 1951, in Las Vegas, New Mexico. On June 7, 1975, he married Barbara Brown and together they had two children, Mandy and Caleb. Then on April 10, 2004, he married Kathy Mott who preceded him in death on October 17, 2017.
He was a 1969 graduate of Brookfield R-3 High School.
Mike owned and operated Sears Hometown Store in Scottsbluff, Nebraska from 1982 – 2000. He also spent many years working for Wal-Mart in Scottsbluff.
Mike was an avid hunter and golfer. He loved the Kansas City Chiefs and Nebraska Cornhuskers football. Mike was also a talented musician and cook, especially grilling! Most of all he cherished the time he spent with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his children, Mandy Natale and husband, Sean of Scottsbluff, Nebraska and Caleb Crass of Washington, DC; his dear friend, Barbara Brown of Charlottesville, Virginia; three grandchildren, Allysa, Emily and Lauren of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; two sisters, Paula Tajziachi and husband, Mohammad of Laguna Niguel, California and Barbara McGregor of Hannibal, Missouri; two nieces, Whitney Yanes and Brandy Godert; his dog, Simba and many other close friends.
His parents also preceded him in death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.