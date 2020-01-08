Southeast girls hold off Mitchell
The Southeast girls basketball team overcame a sluggish first quarter to hold off Mitchell 50-48 on Tuesday night at Mitchell High School.
After falling behind 8-6 after the first quarter, the Cyclones put together a key second quarter, outscoring the Tigers 14-10 in the frame to take a narrow 20-18 lead into the halftime session.
Southeast clung to a 36-33 lead after three quarters of play, but after going up by as much as 11 points in the final period, the Cyclones had a tough time holding off the Tigers late in the frame. However, a final shot by Mitchell at the buzzer wasn’t enough as Southeast earned its eighth win of the season (8-2), while Mitchell suffered its fourth loss (7-4) heading into Friday’s showdown with Scottsbluff.
Kadra Clark led all scorers with 17 points after going scoreless in the first quarter before hanging 11 points on three 3-pointers in the third quarter. Brenna Herring chipped in eight points for the Cyclones, while Sydney Anderson added six. Nine Southeast players found the scoring column in the win.
Mitchell was paced by Jayden Kanno, who also hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter to finish with 14 points on the night. Makena Chambers tallied eight points, while Quincey Johnson finished with seven points in the losing effort. Mitchell finished with eight players in the scoring column in the contest.
Southeast (8-2) 6 14 16 14 — 50
Mitchell (7-4) 8 10 15 15 — 48
SOUTHEAST
Kendall Haas 4, Jesse Garson 2, Kadra Clark 17, Grace Desmond 3, Jadyn Hall 4, Sydney Anderson 6, Brenna Herring 8, Morgan Ekwall 3, Shelby Ekwall 3.
MITCHELL
Quincey Johnson 7, Angelica Gutierrez 4, Jayden Kanno 14, Avery Hobbs 4, Makena Chambers 8, Ansley Hessler 2, Marjie Schmitt 5, Teagan Flick, 4.
