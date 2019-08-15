National Balloon Championship Top Ten after six tasks

1. 7 Todd Isley of Iowa with 5343 points

2. 17 Brad Craig of Iowa with 5052 points

3. 16 Joe Heartsill of Texas with 4990 points

4. 1 Rhett Heartsill of Texas with 4746 points

5. 3 John Petrehn of Texas with 4360 points

6. 20 Matt Fenster of Nebraska with 4332 points

7. 5 Andrew Baird of Michigan with 4310 points

8. 25 Chase Donner of Georgia with 4189 points

9. 4 Joe Zvada of Texas with 3995 points

10. 15 Scott Armstrong of Iowa with 3958 points

Sign Up for Star-Herald.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags