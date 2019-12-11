District one-act competition showcased talent across the Panhandle Friday, Dec. 6 as eight high schools competed for the Class B-6 district title at Sidney High School’s Performing Arts Center.
Ogallala took the top honors at district for their one-act “Rosie the Riveter” and they will advance to the Class B State Play Production contest on Friday, Dec. 13 at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk. Class B-6 competition is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
The all-day competition consisted of 30 minute performances from each school, with 15-minute intervals between the performances.
For Jack Thorpe, Class B-6 District Play Production contest director, all the actors performed at a high level.
“All eight competing schools received superior ratings from the three judges,” he said. “We have a very tough district every year, and our winner consistently places high at the state contest. Ogallala, our champion, has won state championships over the years, and it’s a shame only one school advances to state as the quality of our performances merits more than one entry, but that is the way the state sets up the qualifying criteria.”
Chadron High School students presented the one-act “Dark Road.” They were named the runner-up for the second year in a row. Finishing third through eighth were Sidney, McCook, Valentine, Mitchell, Gering and Alliance.
Following a tough day of competition, Jennifer Dillinger, Gering High School one-act teacher, was proud of her students.
“Tough day of competition, but the kids performed really well today,” Dillinger said. “We got a superior ranking, ended up tied for 6th, but the judges bumped us down to 7th. I’m proud of how hard these kids have worked.”
Aside from the school placings, the actors and actresses were recognized with outstanding performance certificates.
In Chadron’s “Dark Road,” Kennedy Stack, Madison Sandstrom, Alexis Conboy, Katelyn Diehl, Madeline Pelton, Kaylee Hughes, Jacee Bates and Ayla Kephart were recognized.
In the Mitchell High School one-act “Lafayette No. 1,” Alexis Funk, Dylan Gardner, Kaylinn Harimon, Lexie Jackson, Anyssa Lopez, John Plasencio, Alicia Sanchez and Eric Wilson were recognized.
Alliance actors recognized in the one-act “The Square” were Brock Brass, Caleb Garcia, Alexis Rolstad, Christian Soriano and Victoria Washington.
Hannah Ernst, Eli Hjelm, Jonas Johnson, Mason Nightingale, Sophie Price, Tom Short and Elly Weimer received outstanding performer awards for their roles in Sidney’s one-act “Super Scary.”
Hunter Allred, Destinee Hardin, Alex Backus, Regan Fuller, Lesane Hernandez and Trinitee Randall were recognized for their acting in Gering’s one-act “Nora’s Lost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.