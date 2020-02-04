Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ON THE NORTH FACING RIDGES. * WHERE...ALONG A LINE FROM PINE BLUFFS WYOMING NORTHEAST TO CHADRON. * WHEN...FROM 5 PM TODAY TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&