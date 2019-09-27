Paul Hobday 9-29

PHOTO
326 WORDS/FREE - STAR-HERALD EMPLOYEE
Paul C Hobday, 72 of Minatare, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado surrounded by his loving family.
Paul was born on April 24, 1947 in Denver, Colorado to Laurence and Elaine (Riedel) Hobday. He graduated from high school in Blackfoot, Idaho where he made the decision to join the United States Navy in February of 1965. He defended our country with honor until he was honorably discharged in January of 1968.
Paul met the love of his life, Gail Desjarlis, in Westerly, Rhode Island. They married on July 11, 1977 and made their home in Minatare, Nebraska. He loved his family with everything he had and worked his entire life to provide for them.
Paul loved spending time outside from hunting to fishing and camping with his family. There were no strangers in his life as he loved telling jokes and making people laugh whether he knew them personally or not. He was one of the friendliest guys you could ever meet. He was a previous member of the American Legion and the VFW.
Paul is survived by his wife Gail of 42 wonderful years; sons Jimmy Main, Robert (Holly) Main, Mike Zarkowski and Paul Zarkowski; daughters Tammy (Bill) Green, Kelly (Jon) Zwetzig and Melanie Zarkowski; grandsons Robbie (Melissa) Main, Christopher Main, Brandon (Abby) Main, Colton Main and Dylon Main; granddaughters Paris Green and Jordyn Zwetzig as well as many great grandchildren; brothers Larry Hobday, Kerry (Cindi) Hobday; sisters Sara (Barry) Fulghum, Anne Hobday and Christine Schell and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother-in-law Tim Schell and niece Kim Sylva.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Paul’s name for the family to designate at a later time. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.